Жанр: Rock | Формат: mp3 | Качество: 320 kbps | Год выпуска: 2010 | Количество треков: 57 | Продолжительность: 2:40:38Три Золотых диска Битлс - Three Gold disks of The Beatles
Track List:
Disk 1
01 I Saw Her Standing There
02 One After 909
03 She's A Woman
04 I'm Looking Through You
05 If You've Got Trouble
06 How Do You Do It
07 Penny Lane
08 Strawberry Fields Forever
09 From Me To You
10 Besame Mucho
11 The Fool On The Hill
12 Paperback Writer
13 I Saw Her Standing There
14 There's A Place
15 There's A Place
16 How Do You Do It
17 Leave My Kitten Alone
18 One After 909
19 Misery
Disk 2
01 Can't Buy Me Love
02 There's A Place
03 There's A Place
04 That Means A Lot
05 Day Tripper
06 Day Tripper
07 I Am The Walrus
08 Misery
09 Leave My Kitten Alone
10 We Can Work It Out
11 A Hard Day's Night
12 Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)
13 From Me To You
14 Can't Buy Me Love
15 She's A Woman
16 A Hard Day's Night
17 Day Tripper
18 Day Tripper
19 Paperback Writer
Disk 3
01 We Can Work It Out
02 Strawberry Fields Forever
03 Not Guilty
04 That Means A Lot
05 If You've Got Trouble
06 Your Mother Should Know
07 What's The New Mary Jane
08 The Fool On The Hill
09 I Am The Warlus
10 It's All Too Much
11 Blue Jay Way
12 Christmas Time (Is Here Again)
13 Christmas Time (Is Here Again)
14 Ob La Di, Ob La Da
15 Penny Lane
16 Norwegian Wood
17 I'm Looking Through You
18 Besame Mucho
19 Strawberry Fields Forever
Download free Three Gold disks of The Beatles (358 Mb):
