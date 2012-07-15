Скачать Absolute Sound Recorder 4.3.1 бесплатно

Осень
05.07.2011, 09:31

Absolute Sound Recorder - позволяет записать звук с любого источника: микрофон, линейный вход, аудио сигналы из Интернет, аудио/видео проигрывателя, игрушек и любой другой звуковой сигнал который поступает на звуковую карту. Записанный звук Absolute Sound Recorder может сохранить в большинстве распространенных аудио форматах, среди которых WAV, MP3, WMA и т.д.

Absolute Sound Recorder is a powerful sound recording software. It can record sound from from microphone, line-in audio, streaming audio from the Internet, or music played by Winamp, Windows Media Player, Quick Time, Real Player, Flash, games, etc, without losing any quality. Absolute Sound Recorder even can record your skype or gtalk conversation. let's meet on cwer.ru It supports three kinds of sound output formats, WAV, MP3 and WMA.

Features:
Powerful functions: Absolute Sound Recorder can record any signal played through your sound card in MP3 WMA or WAV files.
Recording controls: You can select input device and set filter,make high quality output voice. You can also integrate the complete set of record volume control for your convenience.
Sample and Bitrate settings: Support Sample and Bitrte settings. To get higher quality recording, you can set the Sample rate, Mono or Stereo, and the Sample Bit, before recording. With its powerful sound engine, Recorder produces recordings with CD quality.
Visualization Recording: Provide visualization image of the input sound.You can adjust the record volume and decide to pause or resume to record as you like.
File Information: You can view recording file information such as file size,play time,and so on;You can also edit Id3 tag information of the recording file.
Direct-To-Disk long time recording: Can consecutively record for as long as your like without interrupt.
User-friendly interface,very easy to use.


Автор: iaudiosoft.com
Язык: Английский
Лекарство: Есть
Системы: Windows All
Размер: 3.19 Mb
Восстановление: 10%

